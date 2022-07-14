Atlantic City rolls out welcome mat for NAACP Convention

It has been seven decades since Atlantic City, New Jersey hosted the annual NAACP convention. But the event returns to the Jersey Shore destination Thursday.

It will be the first time since the onset of the pandemic that the event will be held in person, and one of the first major events to take place as Atlantic City continues its comeback.

Kaleem Shabazz, the president of the local NAACP chapter, said that he was feeling a combination of “pride, daunting stress, challenges, and invigorated.”

“It’s a big undertaking,” he said. “I’m happy to report that we’ve had a lot of help.”