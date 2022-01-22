“The good news for everyone in the community is that this incident ended peacefully. The juvenile, who brought what looks to be a firearm to school, has been apprehended,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

No one was injured in this incident.

Emotions were running high as parents showed up. They were outraged that a student brought a gun into the school.

Officials say law enforcement acted quickly.

“We can’t have juveniles with firearms. We can’t have them do that in school, and we certainly can’t have them posting about it because it’s going to set off a whole chain of events that could lead to another tragedy where a child is killed,” Stollsteimer said.