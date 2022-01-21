Shawn Walker loves Philadelphia and its people.

He does his part to make the city better, in any way he can. That’s why he spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day out in West Philadelphia, around 58th and Catharine streets, testing and installing smoke detectors for residents who needed it.

“These are the communities that we live in. We work for the city and we love the people in the community. So why not spend some time to help the community?” said Walker, a Philadelphia native and firefighter.

Plus, there’s something about being boots on the ground, he added. “You will see the true love of the city.”