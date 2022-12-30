Councilmember Curtis Jones said the city has spent close to $300 million on programs to work on decreasing the homicide rate.

“We will be evaluating [the programs] in a meaningful way so that we can adjust — bring things up to scale that are working and to discontinue things that aren’t,” Jones said.

The DA announced a new unit targeting carjackings as part of his new initiatives for 2023.

Krasner wants to keep one prosecutor on each case from beginning to end, which his office currently does for homicide cases. The process is not efficient, he said, but it improves the quality of prosecutions and allows prosecutors to better evaluate cases and find connections with other cases that could help with prosecutions of shootings and homicides.

ADA Helen Park will head the unit. She says they are dedicated to convicting people who start with a carjacking and sometimes end with a shooting or a murder.

“There is a specific violent component and selfishness that comes with carjacking and it truly puts everybody’s sense of security in danger if not eradicating it completely,” she said.

Park believes the new unit will help fight carjacking, even though the cases are difficult to bring to court and prosecute because the incidents happen quickly and most perpetrators wear masks.

“I very much welcome this new chance to collaborate with many other partners, many coworkers in outside agencies and law enforcement, to restore a sense of safety to the people of this city,” she said.

The unit will have an adult and a juvenile division. Krasner said the goal is to prosecute those who need to be sent to jail and give youth in some cases a second chance.

“Certain cases require a hammer and adults who are engaging in carjacking and terrifying the community and tearing apart society are looking at a hammer,” he said. “And when you’re going after juveniles, there is a place for a hammer. And then there is a place for knowing the difference and knowing when we’re all safer, if we work more on the rehabilitation end of that.”