When a 25-year-old Temple University graduate was fatally shot while walking his dog in Brewerytown last Wednesday, police did something that only happened with 42.4% of the 499 murders last year: They made an arrest.

In a city where the majority of homicide victims are Black, robust media coverage of Milan Loncar’s killing and the swift arrest of a suspect have put local news outlets and the Philadelphia Police Department under scrutiny.

It’s sad what happened to him and it’s terrible ..but it shows value how serious y’all take it when a white person die by violence y’all will make it top priority in media … but Philadelphia just had 500 Murders a year ..some of my friends didn’t even make the news! https://t.co/TQWJlHj6Ij — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 17, 2021

During a police update on the case Tuesday, Capt. Jason Smith rejected the suggestion that the PPD doesn’t investigate all homicides with the same rigor.

“I would dispute that, I’ve been here two years,” Smith said to a reporter. “We don’t work harder on cases just involving white decedents.”

Smith went on to say the quick arrest — police had 20-year Josephus Davis in custody within hours — was made possible by the handful of tips and surveillance video made public that night.

Davis, who had been released on reduced bail just two weeks before the shooting, was arrested almost by luck.

He and three other men were stopped by Highway Patrol Officers almost two hours after Loncar’s killing because the vehicle Davis was driving had been reported stolen in a carjacking the night before. Though the other men got away, police caught Davis and connected him to the Loncar shooting based on information about what Loncar’s killer was wearing at the time of the incident.

Davis has been charged with murder and related offenses and Smith said a second person of interest has been identified, though he did not release their name.

“The number one thing that holds us back in our homicide investigations is the lack of participation on behalf of potential witnesses and the public,” said Smith, adding that they received at least six “good quality” tips, whereas most cases don’t get any.

Police have long blamed “no snitching” culture as a reason why the city’s clearance remains much lower than the national clearance rate. According to FBI data, the 2019 national clearance rate was 61%. That same year Philly had a 52% rate.

Victim advocates say little financial support for witness relocation plays a role in why people don’t come forward with information.