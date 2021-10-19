Fetterman continues to dominate fundraising for U.S. Senate race

National political action committees. Unions. Prodigious self-funding. Hundreds and hundreds of small-dollar donations.

The candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania are tapping all these sources to rake in millions of dollars to run for the highly competitive seat that GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s retirement is leaving wide open.

Although the 2022 election is more than a year away and the financial and political fields could change significantly, the major candidates have already filed several rounds of campaign finance reports, and clear differences in their fundraising powers have emerged. On the heels of their latest filing, for the third quarter of 2021, here’s where they stand.

Democrats

John Fetterman, Pa. lieutenant governor

Fetterman, the first candidate to officially launch his senatorial campaign, jumped to an early fundraising advantage and has maintained it for the bulk of 2021.

To understand the scale of his fundraising operation, it’s actually more useful to compare his latest Federal Election Commission filings with others nationwide, rather than in Pennsylvania. Of all the politicians in the country currently running for U.S. Senate, he has raised the 12th most money. Most of the candidates who have raised more are incumbent senators, and the only one who isn’t is Val Demings, a Democratic congresswoman vying to run against a GOP field that includes incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio.

All told, Fetterman has raised $9.28 million since his campaign began. In the just-ended third fundraising quarter, he raised $2.7 million, an increase from his Q2 haul of $2.5 million. The vast majority of his donors have been individuals. Of those, half in Q3 came from the liberal online fundraising platform ActBlue, which means they were bundled and donor names weren’t shared.

In Q3, Fetterman reported raising just $700 from political action committees.

Fetterman spent $1.6 million in the most recent quarter, and has spent $5.1 million since the campaign began. He ended the quarter with $4.2 million on hand.

Conor Lamb, congressman (PA-17)

Lamb, one of the more recent entrants to the Democratic primary and, so far, the most formidable challenger to Fetterman financially, has brought in a total of $2.7 million since his campaign began. $1.2 million of that came in the third quarter, an increase from the $977,979 he raised in Q2.

Unlike Fetterman’s ActBlue support, most of Lamb’s individual donations came direct. He’s also getting more money than Fetterman from PACs: about $34,000 in Q3, and $225,000 in the campaign to date.

Those donations include $2,500 from the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO, and $5,000 each from the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the pro-real-estate-interests REALPAC, and the Keystone Fund. He also got an email list from failed 2016 U.S. Senate candidate Katie McGinty, which was valued as a $2,000 in-kind donation.

Lamb spent $802,032 in the third fundraising quarter, and has spent $1.4 million since the campaign began. He ended the quarter with $2.2 million on hand.