Delawareans celebrate bipartisanship with Return Day festivities in Sussex County
The more than 200-year-old Delaware tradition brings both winning and losing candidates together post-election.
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- A call for change?: Historically red Sussex County voted Democratic for the first time since 2012.
Hundreds of Delawareans lined West Market Street in Georgetown just two days after the state’s midterm election. They cheered on both winning and losing candidates riding in carriages and cars, participating in a parade. It’s a hallmark of Sussex County’s long-held biennial celebration, Return Day.
The event happens on the Thursday after Election Day, marking the official end of the campaign trail in a distinct First State practice.
“As the rest of the country’s politics can often consist of name calling, division and the vilification of opponents, that is not the Delaware way,” said Hunter Landon, the emcee of the event’s official ceremonies. “In Delaware, this unique tradition that has lived on for hundreds of years serves as a guiding light that win, lose or draw. We come together and put aside our differences for the betterment of the First State.”
The day is marked by a literal “burying the hatchet” moment. Sussex County political party leaders bury an actual hatchet in a box of sand from Lewes.
“Today we’re all Americans — not Republicans, not Democrats,” said Tom Molnar, chair of the Sussex County Republican Party, after the hatchet was officially buried.
The 2026 Return Day follows wins for Democrats across the country, and Delaware was no exception.
Sussex County, in particular, voted blue for major statewide and federal positions for the first time since 2012. It was the first time U.S. Sen. Chris Coons won in the county since he was elected in 2010.
“A lot of the conversations I had today were with newly elected state representatives, state senators, a county councilperson,” Coons told WHYY News, “Republicans and Democrats, giving them my card and saying, ‘My job first is to help your constituents.’”
However, a message of bipartisanship was echoed in and around The Circle in Georgetown.
“Today’s a great day to celebrate the end of the political season and the start of working together to solve problems here in Delaware,” Coons said.
A bipartisan tradition
Return Day dates back more than 200 years to when Sussex County’s seat moved from Lewes to Georgetown in 1791.
At that time, voters would cast their ballot on Election Day in the county seat. Most voters would go home while the vote was counted, and come back to Georgetown when election results were announced two days later, hence the “return” in Return Day.
“Technology has changed and we no longer have to wait days to see who won,” Georgetown Mayor Angela Townsend said at the event. “But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this day. Return Day is our collective deep breath after the storm of a campaign season.”
According to the Sussex County Return Day, Inc., the nonprofit that organizes the celebration, the actual date of the first Return Day is unknown, though it’s believed to have been as early as 1792.
The celebration has been held in Georgetown since 1812. That was after voting districts were established in the previous year, and voters were no longer required to cast their ballots in Georgetown.
However, the state’s board of canvassers would still meet at the location and announce voting results, drawing crowds to the county seat.
This year, Kirk Lawson, Georgetown’s town crier, stood atop the balcony of the Sussex County Courthouse alongside the county’s sheriff, Robert Lee, reading the returns. Both were dressed in traditional regalia.
“These are the certified election returns for Sussex County. Why you ask from Sussex County only? Because from this balcony, Sussex County is all that matters,” Lawson jokingly said.
Over the years, Return Day has become a festival with its established customs, like the ox roast. Despite the name, it does not use ox meat; rather, thinly sliced beef sandwiches are served to attendees for free.
It’s also considered a legal Delaware state holiday, with government offices in Sussex County observing it as a half-day.
Nancy Stout, a Sussex County resident, has been attending Return Day since she moved to the area almost 30 years ago. She was attending with her friend, Turk.
“He is my every two-year date,” Stout said. “We met here in 2008 when [Joe] Biden was elected vice president, of course, and [Barack] Obama was president. And he let me stand in front of him because he was so tall, and we’ve been fast friends ever since.”
Stout said the atmosphere of the event changes for her depending on who was elected two nights prior. She said she is feeling hopeful this year, and that she sees the day as a way to come together as a community.
“This is your time to celebrate your country,” Stout said. “I mean, I’m not a flag-waver by any means, but I like to be here because we’re going to celebrate our democracy today, and how it works.”
Festivities started Wednesday evening before the official Return Day, with the Sussex County Return Day, Inc. members hosting live music on The Circle in Georgetown. The Return Day Cornhole Tournament also took place that evening in the Georgetown Fire Hall.
Thursday’s activities started as early as 8:30 a.m. with craft, informational and food vendors staged along The Circle. By 9 a.m., mayors of Sussex County towns and cities participated in the mayor’s hatchet toss.
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