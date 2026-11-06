A bipartisan tradition

Return Day dates back more than 200 years to when Sussex County’s seat moved from Lewes to Georgetown in 1791.

At that time, voters would cast their ballot on Election Day in the county seat. Most voters would go home while the vote was counted, and come back to Georgetown when election results were announced two days later, hence the “return” in Return Day.

“Technology has changed and we no longer have to wait days to see who won,” Georgetown Mayor Angela Townsend said at the event. “But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this day. Return Day is our collective deep breath after the storm of a campaign season.”

According to the Sussex County Return Day, Inc., the nonprofit that organizes the celebration, the actual date of the first Return Day is unknown, though it’s believed to have been as early as 1792.

The celebration has been held in Georgetown since 1812. That was after voting districts were established in the previous year, and voters were no longer required to cast their ballots in Georgetown.

However, the state’s board of canvassers would still meet at the location and announce voting results, drawing crowds to the county seat.

This year, Kirk Lawson, Georgetown’s town crier, stood atop the balcony of the Sussex County Courthouse alongside the county’s sheriff, Robert Lee, reading the returns. Both were dressed in traditional regalia.

“These are the certified election returns for Sussex County. Why you ask from Sussex County only? Because from this balcony, Sussex County is all that matters,” Lawson jokingly said.

Over the years, Return Day has become a festival with its established customs, like the ox roast. Despite the name, it does not use ox meat; rather, thinly sliced beef sandwiches are served to attendees for free.

It’s also considered a legal Delaware state holiday, with government offices in Sussex County observing it as a half-day.

Nancy Stout, a Sussex County resident, has been attending Return Day since she moved to the area almost 30 years ago. She was attending with her friend, Turk.

“He is my every two-year date,” Stout said. “We met here in 2008 when [Joe] Biden was elected vice president, of course, and [Barack] Obama was president. And he let me stand in front of him because he was so tall, and we’ve been fast friends ever since.”

Stout said the atmosphere of the event changes for her depending on who was elected two nights prior. She said she is feeling hopeful this year, and that she sees the day as a way to come together as a community.

“This is your time to celebrate your country,” Stout said. “I mean, I’m not a flag-waver by any means, but I like to be here because we’re going to celebrate our democracy today, and how it works.”

Festivities started Wednesday evening before the official Return Day, with the Sussex County Return Day, Inc. members hosting live music on The Circle in Georgetown. The Return Day Cornhole Tournament also took place that evening in the Georgetown Fire Hall.

Thursday’s activities started as early as 8:30 a.m. with craft, informational and food vendors staged along The Circle. By 9 a.m., mayors of Sussex County towns and cities participated in the mayor’s hatchet toss.