‘Blue tsunami’ leaves more questions to what it means to New Jersey
Analysts ponder on Democratic victories on Tuesday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s relationship with the Trump administration and state GOP’s future direction.
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Even before Tuesday’s general election, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill believed that Zack Mullock would defeat Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.
As she was campaigning for Mullock in the days leading up to the vote, Sherrill said she heard something from voters that she had heard when she ran for governor last year: they felt they didn’t have a voice.
“They wanted a voice in Washington and they weren’t feeling that Van Drew was representing them,” she said. “That came through to me loud and clear.”
While Van Drew conceded the race Tuesday night, the vote count remained close enough as of Thursday afternoon that the Associated Press had yet to declare a winner. Mullock was holding a 3-percentage-point lead over Van Drew in the latest count.
It is one of two New Jersey races that played a part in what many have called a “blue tsunami” as Democratic candidates outperformed their GOP opponents throughout the nation. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr. was defeated by Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett in the 7th District.
Sherrill said the election results were “such a repudiation of everything [President Donald] Trump stands for.”
“This president has acted in a way that is so far outside the values that I hold dear in this country,” she said. “He has been so outside of what I think it is to serve the people of America and this great country.”
Trump said he “look forward to working with [Democrats]” in a phone interview with The New York Times late Tuesday. But he has not been consistent on that pledge. The president also has vowed to veto legislation passed by Democrats.
When asked if she’ll take Trump at his word that he would work with her party in Washington, D.C., Sherrill said, “No, I don’t.”
“There’s no handshake deal. There’s no honor. There’s no sense that you can trust him and he never follows through on his word,” she said. “His word does not mean a thing.”
Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said he thought it is “completely fair” for Sherrill to say “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
The governor cited the court battle her administration waged when Trump froze federal funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project in North Jersey. In addition, Trump overrode his own agencies when he denied disaster aid for New Jersey and four other Democratic-led states, after a blizzard in February. Sherrill has a separate request pending in response to the Nor’easter in September for Monmouth, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
“It’s also about standing up and stopping the worst impulses of the president,” Rasmussen said. “That may be contentious, but that is apparently what voters have voted for.”
Democratic win streak continues in South Jersey
During the 2021 gubernatorial race, Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli turned out enough votes to carry Atlantic, Cumberland and Gloucester counties. Four years later, Sherrill would swing those counties back to the Democratic side.
Those counties went for Mullock on Tuesday.
Alyssa Maurice, assistant director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said Van Drew’s allegiance to Trump became a vulnerability. The district, itself, has been “a little bit all over the map” in how it has voted of late.
“There are really diverse pockets in Atlantic and Cumberland,” Maurice said. “It contains some of the poorest counties in New Jersey, and these are voting blocks that we’ve seen really big swings from in recent years.”
The district has long leaned Republican and is home to a lot of white working-class voters, according to Matthew Hale, associate professor of political science at Seton Hall University. He believes that when reconciled, the numbers will show that white working-class men had decided that “enough is enough.”
Hale added that while he believes that Van Drew is respected, he wasn’t sure that “he’s really well liked.”
“He’s probably not the guy that people would say they want to have a beer with,” Hale said. “You’re never going to see him in an Eagle sweatshirt like you saw Zack in.”
Tsunami did not crush Republican stalwart U.S. Rep. Chris Smith
In the neighboring 4th District, the margin of victory was wide for Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Christopher H. Smith, who has been in office since 1981. He defeated Democratic challenger Rachel Peace by 18 percentage points. Hale said Smith is a “very sort of moderate” and “not a Trump acolyte.”
“[Smith] focuses an enormous amount of his effort on constituent services, on making sure that he’s helping people with federal government problems,” Hale added. “When you’ve been around that long, you’ve helped most of the people in the district, one way or another.”
Rasmussen observed that Smith’s district “is just that Republican,” adding that it’s “always the only red district left” during redistricting.
That does not mean that Smith was not affected by the swing towards Democrats.
“He’s won by massive margins in the past,” Maurice said, noting that he won by nearly 36 percentage points in 2024. “It was really interesting to see that this wave really impacted Republicans all the way down the ballot.”
Blue waves crash down ballot Republicans in local races
The wreckage was seen across the state for the GOP in local races.
In Monmouth County, Democrats marked their first countywide victories since 2008. Democrats picked up a commissioner seat in Hunterdon County, where they have not won a countywide race since 1979.
In South Jersey, Democrats narrowed the GOP supermajority on the Board of County Commissioners in Atlantic County and won control in Cumberland County.
Republicans in New Jersey have had to walk a tight rope in order to keep ardent Trump supporters engaged.
“I think the Republican strategy of trying to hold onto Trump’s coalition and appeal to moderates and independents has not been successful in New Jersey,” said Maurice, noting Trump’s unpopularity in the state. She and other analysts said after two years of defeats at the ballot box, there now may be a pivoting away from Trump.
“It’s been such a tricky dance for New Jersey Republicans in the state,” Maurice added. “I think that’s going to be the conversation going forward of what the right move is.”
Rasmussen believes that the New Jersey Republican Party has an opportunity to “figure out what they want to be when they grow up and what should the next chapter look like.”
“They can decide we are principled fiscal conservatives. They can decide that they are MAGA but not Trump,” he said. “Whatever they want to be, they can be.”
Hale said that the days of “utter fealty to Trump are gone.”
“This was such a shellacking for him … I think what you’re going to see is more and more Republicans are going to start saying that they’re not with him,” he said, adding that he believes the state GOP has the wiggle room to move away from Trump.
“I certainly think that they are tired of losing,” he said. “And it’s out of necessity as much as math.”
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