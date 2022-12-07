Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The 5th Annual Bloomberg American Health Summit began Tuesday morning. The conference is being divided into short panels on various public health issues. Topics include the spread of misinformation, the opioid crisis, obesity, and gun violence.

Mike Bloomberg began the plenary with new statistics on American healthcare. The former Mayor of New York City cited new studies showing the US is falling behind other developed countries in terms of life expectancy.

“You’ve heard of American exceptionalism, the idea that America is unlike any other nation?” Bloomberg asked the crowd. “There’s also, sadly, a dark side of American exceptionalism, and it’s staring us right in the face.”

“We have a gun homicide rate twenty-six times higher than that of other high-income countries. Twenty-six times! That certainly is exceptional,” he said.

Next to the stage was Governor-elect Josh Shapiro.

“[Mr. Bloomberg and I] have both visited too many grieving families who’ve lost a loved one to gun violence or met too many children who live every day with the trauma of seeing gun violence in their communities,” Shapiro said. “I believe that the gun violence epidemic should be considered a public health crisis in this country.”