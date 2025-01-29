Former Chester police commissioner faces traffic charges following collision
Pennsylvania State Police allege Steven Gretsky, who retired Tuesday, left the scene without providing his information or insurance. There were no injuries.
Former Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky is facing charges for summary traffic offenses following a car crash early Monday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police allege Gretsky, who retired Tuesday, collided with a parked delivery vehicle in a Chester Police Department-issued black SUV near the intersection of East 22nd and Hyatt streets.
Although there were no injuries, state police investigators accuse Gretsky of leaving the scene without providing his information or insurance. Gretsky, 46, faces a handful of minor charges, including reckless driving, duty to give information and drive a vehicle at a safe speed.
The city of Chester placed him on administrative leave Monday. The 22-year veteran of the force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The City will fully cooperate with any investigation being conducted by the state police,” a spokesperson for the city told WHYY News in an email.
Major Katrina Blackwell is serving as interim commissioner.
