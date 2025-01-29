Former Chester police commissioner faces traffic charges following collision

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Former Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky is facing charges for summary traffic offenses following a car crash early Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police allege Gretsky, who retired Tuesday, collided with a parked delivery vehicle in a Chester Police Department-issued black SUV near the intersection of East 22nd and Hyatt streets.

Although there were no injuries, state police investigators accuse Gretsky of leaving the scene without providing his information or insurance. Gretsky, 46, faces a handful of minor charges, including reckless driving, duty to give information and drive a vehicle at a safe speed.