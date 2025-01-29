Chester police commissioner retires as state troopers investigate car crash

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky retired Tuesday amid an investigation into a car crash early Monday morning.

Gretsky was driving a police car near East 22nd Street and Hyatt Street when he hit an unattended delivery vehicle. There were no injuries.

The city of Chester placed him on administrative leave Monday. Gretsky, who served for more than two decades on the force, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident, which is customary for collisions involving local officers and police vehicles. The city issued a release Tuesday thanking Gretsky for his services.