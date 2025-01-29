Chester police commissioner retires as state troopers investigate car crash
Steven Gretsky was driving a police car Monday in the city of Chester when he struck an unattended delivery vehicle. There were no injuries.
Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky retired Tuesday amid an investigation into a car crash early Monday morning.
Gretsky was driving a police car near East 22nd Street and Hyatt Street when he hit an unattended delivery vehicle. There were no injuries.
The city of Chester placed him on administrative leave Monday. Gretsky, who served for more than two decades on the force, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident, which is customary for collisions involving local officers and police vehicles. The city issued a release Tuesday thanking Gretsky for his services.
A spokesperson for the city declined further comment. Gretsky is a lifelong Chester resident. He first joined the Chester Police Department in 2003, rising through the ranks as a patrol officer before eventually reaching the command staff.
Former Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland named Gretsky commissioner in 2021. Gretsky’s father served for more than two decades as a Chester police officer.
A search is underway for a new top cop. Major Katrina Blackwell has been promoted to serve as commissioner in the interim.
The Chester Police Department responds to approximately 4,900 service calls each month.
