The name has been released of the officer who was hurt in a gunfire exchange in Delaware County that killed a suspect

Authorities have identified a southeastern Pennsylvania police officer wounded in an exchange of gunfire that killed a suspect over the weekend.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday identified the wounded officer as Chester Police Detective Steve Byrne, saying in a social media post that officials were “deeply saddened” by Saturday afternoon’s events but “enormously grateful” that Byrne was expected to make a full recovery.

“Another reminder that every day, brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect and serve their community. We can’t thank them enough for what they do,” the office said.