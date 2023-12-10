2 Philadelphia police officers shot in Holmesburg; suspect also shot

The chase ended with the suspect’s pickup colliding with one of the patrol vehicles in the area of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road about five minutes later.

Police say as the officers got out of their cars, the suspect began shooting at them. All four officers returned fired.

One of the officers was hit in the head, while the other was hit in the face and the leg.

Both are at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition, and Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford has spoken to both men.

One officer has been with the department for 10 years. The other officer has been on the force for six years, and police say this is the second time he has been shot while on duty.

Stanford said it’s a miracle both officers are alive.

“We have these press conferences over and over again where our officers are involved in these types of incidents. That, one, displays the commitment they have but also displays the lack of respect for law enforcement,” Stanford said.

The suspect is in critical condition. It’s not yet known how many times he was hit.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he is said to be a 40-year-old man who has multiple priors including several firearms offenses.

A firearm was recovered.

It’s not yet clear how many shots were fired. It’s also not yet known if anyone was shot at the original scene at Cottman and the Boulevard.

This is the second time in just two months that a pair of Philadelphia police officers were shot in a single incident.

Back on October 12, officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz were shot in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport when they tried to stop a late-night car break-in.

Mendez was killed in the shooting. He was later posthumously promoted to sergeant.

Three suspects were arrested while a fourth was killed in the shootout.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.