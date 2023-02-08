Police officer shot during investigation in West Philadelphia; search for suspects continues

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A police officer was shot twice in the abdomen during a vehicle investigation on Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 60th and Summer streets.

According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.

The suspect shot the officer, striking him in the abdomen area just under his vest, Stanford said.

The other officer returned fire and both suspects fled the scene.

The injured male officer was driven to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by his partner.

The officer was listed in critical condition, but is talking, sources told Action News.

“The fact that you would shoot at a police officer that’s doing their jobs. You have no regard for life,” Stanford said.

The injured 32-year-old officer is a five-year veteran of the force. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have seen anything during the incident is asked to call police.

“It’s just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people. And they go out every day to try to keep us safe and put lives in harm’s way and their health in harm’s way and we can’t really repay them for doing that kind of work. Our prayers are with the officer and all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Police are currently searching for two suspects and are currently reviewing the officer’s body cameras.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.