Late-night shooting results in Philadelphia’s 100th homicide of 2022

A man was shot and killed late Thursday night in West Philadelphia, becoming the city’s 100th homicide victim of 2022.

The shooting happened around 10:51 p.m. in the 100 block of North 53rd Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was found in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but died shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim’s name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

In a tweet Friday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she is focused on ending the violence.

“PPD will continue to utilize every resource we have to stem this tide of violence, and will not rest until we bring to justice those who seek to cause harm to our city and its people. It’s our #1 priority,” she said.