Police officer shot, injured in Delaware County after short pursuit

The officer was transported to Crozer Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 17, 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A police officer was shot and injured in Delaware County on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a pursuit began in Upland, Pennsylvania, and ended in the area of Arbor Drive and 14th Street in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police say shots were fired after the short pursuit. One officer, who is from Chester, was struck in the chest by the gunfire.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The officer was transported to Crozer Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

It is also unclear how the police pursuit began or if any arrests have been made.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate