Pa. Senate passes bills to alert ICE of crimes, restrict bail options for some defendants

The Pennsylvania Senate on Monday passed two Republican-backed bills focused on crime — one that would reduce the amount of discretion local judges have on bail decisions, and another that requires prosecutors to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The measures now move to the Democratic-controlled House, where they can expect tough sledding — though they received support from some Senate Democrats, including Nick Pisciottano from the Monongahela Valley.

Bridgeville Republican Devlin Robinson’s bill would limit bail options for people who have a history of violent crime, have injured or fled from authorities, or who are found to possess 10 grams or more of fentanyl. During floor remarks Monday, Robinson cited controversial Lawrenceville magisterial district judge Xander Orenstein, who has been called upon by some to resign for ordering the release of defendants who were charged with drug offenses or assault — and who allegedly went on to commit other crimes.

“The president judge of Allegheny County even removed Orenstein from hearing arraignments… Dangerous criminals were released on a non-monetary condition despite their violent history of crime,” Robinson told his colleagues. Orenstein’s decisions posed “a high-level threat to our constituents, and it’s a shame that our current law doesn’t provide better safeguards for these extreme circumstances.”

In October, a suspect previously released by Orenstein was accused of killing an off-duty state police liquor enforcement agent on the Montour Trail, part of Robinson’s senatorial district. Orenstein’s critics argued the defendant should not have received a lenient, non-cash bail. A state judicial conduct investigation earlier this month found Orenstein had committed no misconduct.

“We’ve just been seeing that too many judges have been kind of legislating from the bench,” Robinson told WESA Friday. He also described two other suspects released by Orenstein without monetary-bail who had prior drug or assault charges and later eluded authorities.