Upland police, ICE arrest undocumented man during joint raid

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an undocumented man Tuesday morning during a joint raid with local police at a commercial property in Upland Borough.

The Upland Borough Police Department identified the Mexican national as Froylan Gonzalez-Ramirez. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the agency’s Online Detainee Locator System, Gonzalez-Ramirez is still in ICE custody. Gonzalez-Ramirez was neither the focus of the search warrant nor had he committed a crime, authorities said.

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, there has been a national crackdown on immigration that has galvanized his supporters — and sent waves of fear throughout different communities across the country. Trump has been swift to deliver on his campaign promises by stripping schools and churches of immigration and enforcement protections, suspending asylum and ramping up arrests.

ICE recently detained seven people during an operation at a Philadelphia car wash. New Jersey has also seen its share of raids, leaving local communities scrambling to support impacted immigrants. The raid in Upland appears to be one of the first in Delaware County since the Trump Administration took over.

“We’re sensitive to the fact that this is going on nationally and that people are obviously understandably upset and afraid,” Upland Police Chief Michael Irey said. “In our agency, I can tell you that we aim to do everything professionally, transparently and handle everything under the color of the law.”