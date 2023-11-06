Food Bank of Delaware readies for its busiest season amid growing food insecurity

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As colder temperatures start to creep in and the holiday season approaches, the Food Bank of Delaware is prepping for its busiest time of the year.

New data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the reality of growing food insecurity in the First State. In 2022, the number of Delawareans facing food insecurity increased by two percentage points, meaning 12% of the state population struggles to get enough food.

Even that slight shift in need has been reflected in greater demand on the Food Bank of Delaware’s services.

“We initially saw back in March 2022 that high demand for food assistance as people were essentially losing their jobs overnight. But a lot of government programs stepped in to assist them,” said the Food Bank’s Kim Turner. “But we actually saw a decline in the number of people needing our services throughout the pandemic.”

Despite Delaware’s relatively better performance compared to the national average, Turner emphasizes that the need for food aid is steadily growing. Visits to the Food Bank’s pantries have increased, particularly during the fall.

“Last fall, I think we really saw the high cost due to inflation,” she said. “That’s really when we started seeing increases in the number of people who were coming out to our pantries that we operate here at the Food Bank in Newark and Milford.”

“Our Healthy Pantry centers, which are our food pantries here at the Food Bank, saw a 76% increase in visits,” she said.

Turner describes this situation as a perfect storm, with more Delawareans turning to the Food Bank to make ends meet.

“We know that every day people are being impacted by the high cost of inflation,” she said. “People who are working are really having a difficult time making ends meet because housing costs are high. Day care costs are high, fuel prices are still high and then to fill up your grocery cart at the store, those prices are high.”

“Foods that we used to be able to buy for ‘x’ amount of dollars are now even more expensive. Supply chain issues significantly impacted the amount of food donations that we received in recent years. So we’ve had to buy more of the food,” Turner said.