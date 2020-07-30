As they compete for one of Pennsylvania’s most hotly contested congressional seats, an incumbent Republican and his Democratic challenger are both trying to walk a fine line on policing reform.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is seeking a third term in the First Congressional District, which covers all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery.

As conversations about policing reform have surged to the forefront of local, state and national politics in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, both Fitzpatrick and the Democratic nominee, Bucks County solicitor and Ivyland Borough Councilmember Christina Finello, are treading carefully.

Fitzpatrick was one of three Republicans who voted in favor of a Democratic-sponsored House bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, that would require local departments to ban chokeholds and other restraints considered dangerous in order to receive federal policing dollars. It would also prohibit no-knock warrants — which led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville — and make it easier to criminally and civilly prosecute police for misconduct. The bill is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Fitzpatrick followed up that vote with his own bill that seeks to check the extent to which municipalities can change their policing tactics.

His newly introduced measure, which is co-sponsored by two Democrats, as well as fellow Republicans, would cut off several federal grants to any municipality that “abolishes or disbands the police department with no intention of reconstituting” it, or “significantly reduces the police department’s budget without reallocating a portion of that money to any other community policing program.”

The only exception, the bill says, would be if the jurisdiction at hand faced a significant dip in revenues, necessitating the defunding.

Will Kiley, a spokesperson for Fitzpatrick, said the congressman is trying to take a “bipartisan” approach “that accomplishes meaningful reforms while still supporting our women and men who serve in law enforcement and protect our communities.”

That approach, he said, includes changes to policies on chokeholds, no-knock warrants and other uses of force, plus the creation of misconduct databases, “but in a manner that supports and improves law enforcement by adding funding for things like body and dashboard cameras, community policing, enhanced training, etc.”