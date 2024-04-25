A form Pennsylvania voters must complete on the outside of mail-in ballot return envelopes has been redesigned, but that did not prevent some voters from failing to complete it accurately for this week’s primary, and some votes will not count as a result, election officials said.

The primary was the first use of the revamped form on the back of return envelopes that was unveiled late last year amid litigation over whether ballots are valid when they arrive to be counted inside envelopes that do not contain accurate, handwritten dates.

The most recent ruling was a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel’s decision last month that upheld the date mandate. The groups and individuals who sued to challenge the requirement are currently asking the full 3rd Circuit to reconsider the matter.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt said at an election night news conference that his agency will be following the county-by-county vote tabulation to see how many ballots get thrown out as a result. That will help determine whether the new design did more harm than good.

The new design provides blanks for the month and day and has voters complete the last two numbers of the year. The forms prompt voters with a preprinted “20” and requires them to complete the year by adding “24.”

“I think we’ve received a lot of positive feedback” about the redesign, Schmidt said, “and I’m confident it will result in fewer voters making unintentional, minor errors that are, however, defective in nature.”