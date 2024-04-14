Thousands show up for Trump’s first general election event in Pa.

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Donald Trump held his first 2024 general election campaign in Pennsylvania on Saturday, hitting several of his regular talking points, including energy independence, immigration and his innocence in the several ongoing trials he is party to.

A frigid night

Several thousand supporters waited in the bitter cold and wind at the Schnecksville Fire Company fairgrounds. The town, about 10 minutes from Allentown, hosted those eager for Trump to appear, many standing in line for hours. The cold at the outside event was such that journalists from competing outlets shared their gloves with their cold-handed colleagues from other outlets.

The battering winds caused Trump’s flight to be delayed and for him to arrive an hour late, now after sunset as temperatures further dropped. The former president came in from Bucks County, where he was at an earlier fundraiser.

While the crowd waited, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity welcomed the crowd and asked if they were “ready to make America great again.”

“2024 is truly the most important election of our lifetimes,” she said to cheers. “Every election that goes by that we don’t get Republicans in office, our state and our country get closer and closer to being lost.”

When Trump did show up, he asked, “Are you freezing? I’m freezing my ass up here.” As the night grew colder, lines of people made for the exits as the former president continued his speech until nearly 9 p.m.