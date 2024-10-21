Bucks County

Lower Makefield Township open space question

“Shall debt be authorized to be incurred in the sum of up to Fifteen Million Dollars ($15,000,000) for the purpose of financing the acquisition of interests in real property for open space, wherein no more than 30% of the said sum may be used for addressing remediation or other potential existing liabilities to said property or other specific improvements relating to the preservation of environmentally sensitive areas, natural resources, historic land, passive recreation, and cultural purposes?”

West Rockhill Township Holiday House pool complex question

“Shall debt in the amount up to Three Million Dollars ($3,000,000.00) for the purpose of assisting the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority refurbish and repair the Holiday House Pool Complex be authorized to be incurred as debt approved by the electors of West Rockhill Township?”

Chester County

New Garden Township tax increase to fund Kennett Library question

“Do you favor increasing New Garden Township’s existing Real Estate Property Tax dedicated to Kennett Library by 0.100 mills, for a total of 0.200 mills, with the revenue from such increase to be used exclusively to fund the operation of the Kennett Library? The current real estate property tax is 2.77 mills.”

East Whiteland Township open space question

“Do you favor the imposition of a tax on the earned income of Township Residents at a rate not to exceed five one-hundredths (5/100th) of one percent (.05%) and an increase in the real property tax at a rate not to exceed 0.45 mills ($0.45 per $1,000 assessed valuation) for the purpose of preserving natural resources, maintaining wildlife habitat, protecting environmentally sensitive areas, and providing recreational lands by the Township of East Whiteland to be used to retire indebtedness incurred in purchasing interests in or acquisition of real property for natural resource protection, open space preservation, and public recreation?”

Uwchlan Township open space question

“Do you favor the imposition of an increase in the earned income tax at a rate not to exceed one quarter of one percent by the Township of Uwchlan to be used to purchase interest in real property for purposes of securing open space benefits and for transactional fees incidental to acquisitions of open space property; retire indebtedness incurred in acquiring open space; and the expenditure of funds for any purpose relating to the acquisition, planning for acquisition, preservation, improvement, and maintenance of open space or for open space benefits?”

Delaware County

Upland Borough liquor license question

“Do you favor the granting of Liquor Licenses for the sale of liquor in Upland Borough, County of Delaware?”