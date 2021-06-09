Houlahan decides against running for U.S. Senate in 2022

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said Tuesday that she will not run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022, after several months of the Democrat having considered it.

Houlahan’s entry would have brought a considerable presence to the race for the Democratic nomination from the heavily populated southeastern corner of Pennsylvania.

However, Houlahan said in a statement that she will instead run again for her Chester County-based seat in the U.S. House.

Still, Houlahan faces the prospect that her district boundaries could change considerably as Pennsylvania must shrink its House delegation from 18 to 17 ahead of 2022’s elections because of the state’s slower-than-average population growth over the past decade.