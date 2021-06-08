Pennsylvania’s 2022 race for governor: What we know so far

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania politicos are preparing for an intense 2022 election, with open seats for U.S. Senate and governor on the November ballot. The fields are still taking shape, but it’s already clear there’s a lot at stake — both races are currently categorized by the Cook Political Report as toss-ups.

The race for governor may get less national attention, but the outcome will determine the balance of power in Harrisburg and could radically shape policies on everything from abortion to voting rights in the years to come. Here’s what we know about the candidates so far.

Democrats

With roughly a year to go until the primary (Pennsylvania hasn’t set a date yet), no Democrats have officially declared they are running. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has come the closest, telling Philadelphia magazine earlier this year, “I expect to be a candidate.”

The number of other Democrats rumored to be interested in the job appears to be dwindling, but Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is apparently still considering a run.