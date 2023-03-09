Pa. Senate OKs Shapiro picks for attorney general, police chief

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nominees for attorney general and state police commissioner won unanimous approval from Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday — a smooth landing for his top two public safety appointees.

Michelle Henry, a career prosecutor from Bucks County before becoming Shapiro’s top deputy at the attorney general’s office, will fill the last two years of Shapiro’s elected four-year term as attorney general.

Col. Christopher Paris, a lawyer and career state police trooper, was selected by Shapiro to lead the Pennsylvania State Police, one of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies.

Henry, 54, worked closely alongside Shapiro for all six years while he served as attorney general before he tapped her to succeed him when he was sworn in as governor in January.

Henry told a state Senate committee that she does not plan to run for the office when voters select a new attorney general in the 2024 general election.