Bucks, Chester lower legal costs with in-house counsel and cost-sharing

Nearly 70% of the $133,000 Bucks County spent on election-related lawsuits was paid out in 2020 and 2021.

A Bucks spokesperson said the number has “come down” thanks to in-house legal representation and “identifying cost-sharing representation opportunities with other counties when possible.”

In total, Bucks has faced more than 100 election-related lawsuits since 2020. The majority of them were related to local election matters at the Bucks Court of Common Pleas, which required some action from the county’s Board of Elections. About nine were federal court cases, some of which were appealed and litigated in the Third Circuit or the Supreme Court, and two were filed in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.

“The County continues to handle as much litigation as it can in-house,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In the event additional support is needed, Bucks has been in communication with potential outside counsel and other counties. When possible, Bucks has retained joint counsel with other counties to save on costs.”

Chester County, which paid three outside law firms $400,000 since 2020, said without the cost-sharing measures and some pro bono work, the county could have dished out more.

“Over the past few years, the Philadelphia and suburban counties have come together and where appropriate, worked to share legal responses and costs,” County Solicitor Colleen Frens said.

Delaware County dismisses latest election litigation as ‘frivolous’

A pair of Delco residents filed a petition with the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 11, alleging the county is utilizing election machines with unauthorized software.

Congressional candidate Goodwin and Media Borough resident Robert Mancini are asking a judge to compel the county to impound its voting machines and investigate. That would mean the county would have to count ballots by hand.

“People have counted votes for 250 years,” Mancini said. “That’s the county’s problem. They’re supposed to have a business continuity plan for all critical infrastructure. Take that up with the county.”

Elections director Allen categorized the latest petition as just a replay of a previously failed lawsuit.

“It’s frivolous, it’s annoying and it’s costing taxpayers a needless amount of money and county employee time and resources to respond to this,” Allen said. “The fact of the matter is that Delaware County has the highest level of testing on its equipment with any county in the commonwealth.”

The Delaware County Democratic Committee sought to block the litigation on Oct. 17. If the petition fails, Goodwin doesn’t plan on capitulating.

“We’ll do the same thing that we did this time,” Goodwin said. “We’ll put our heads together and see what we should do to move forward — but hopefully that will not take place.”

Allen said petitioners are questioning decades of established election practice over who, how and when people vote. The county has built fighting off election lawsuits into the schedule, but he said it’s a “needless distraction.”

“That’s just one fewer call that you can take from a voter who has a legitimate concern,” Allen said.