Thanks to mail-in voting expansions, the pandemic, postal service delays and a rash of lawsuits, some parts of the November election will likely be unfamiliar, and maybe unexpected to voters.

Several lawsuits are still active, and the specifics of the election process could keep shifting. But many of the deadlines for things like voter registration and applying for mail-in ballots are locked in.

Here’s a list of some of the most important dates you need to know.

First Philly early voting offices open

On Sept. 29, Philadelphia officials plan to open a bunch of temporary locations around the city where voters can register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, receive and fill out that ballot, and submit the ballot all at once.

City commissioners are planning 17 of these offices in all, counting two permanent sites in City Hall and the Columbus Blvd. Board of Elections office. But they’re opening in phases — City Hall and six of the temporary offices will open first.

Philadelphians only have until a week before Election Day to request ballots at these locations. After that, they’ll transition to accepting ballots only.

Mail ballots become available: TBD

Compared with many other states, Pennsylvania got a late start printing ballots and sending them to voters.

Through mid-September, Democrats were pursuing a lawsuit aimed at kicking Green Party candidates off the ballot. After it was resolved a few weeks ago — the Greens were disqualified — things got moving, and Gov. Tom Wolf quickly certified the ballots.

Now, the first counties have already begun sending ballots to voters. But if you don’t get your ballot right away, it’s not necessarily cause for concern.

Lisa Schaefer, who heads the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, told the Associated Press it could still take a couple of weeks for all 67 counties to get their vendors to print the ballots and to start mailing them to voters.

New Jersey counties have started mailing ballots.

Delaware ballots can go out starting Oct. 5 and can be sent as late as Oct. 30 under state law.