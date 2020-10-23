Attorney General

Josh Shapiro (Democrat, incumbent)

Josh Shapiro, the state’s top prosecutor gained national attention in 2018 for dropping a scathing grand jury report on sex abuse inside the Catholic church. It named 301 “predator priests,” more than 1,000 victims and pointed a finger at the entire archdiocese, accusing officials of actively covering up the scandal. The report ignited an avalanche of victims’ accounts, and led to state legislation that extended the statute of limitations for church abuse victims.

Raised in Montgomery County, Shapiro earned his political chops as a staffer for various elected officials, including as chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Joe Hoeffel. After four terms as a state rep in Harrisburg, Shapiro was elected to his hometown’s Board of Commissioners twice before his successful 2016 run for state attorney general.

Three priorities:

Holding big pharma accountable for the opioid epidemic Combating fraud and increasing consumer protections Challenging many of the Trump administration’s federal policies



Heather Heidelbaugh (Republican)

Heather Heidelbaugh served one term as an at-large Allegheny County City Councilmember and has decades of previous career experience as a trial attorney. The Western Pa. Republican, originally from St. Louis, Mo., told Pittsburgh’s WESA she believes incumbent Shapiro pursues “headline-grabbing” cases to raise his political profile.

Heidelbaugh and Shapiro do agree on using the AG’s office to tackle addiction, and on her campaign website she notes that the opioid epidemic has especially harmed rural communities.

Three priorities:

Battling the opioid epidemic Enacting stronger consumer protections and the Do Not Call list Rooting out government corruption



Daniel Wassmer (Libertarian)

A Long Island native, Daniel Wassmer has been an attorney for the last 25 years. He’s worked as an FOP union attorney and managed his own firm in Doylestown, focusing on commercial, corporate and general litigation.

Now Wassmer’s a management and marketing professor at Bucks County Community College. He’s also the chair of the finance committee of Pennsylvania’s Libertarian party.

Also, if elected, Wassmer said he plans to donate half his salary to Habitat for Humanity.

As many Libertarians are, this guy is definitely anti-establishment. His slogan? “Only a political outsider can fix it.”

Three priorities:

End the War on Drugs Legalize victimless crimes like prostitution Protecting the Second Amendment



Richard L. Weiss (Green)

Richard Weiss is a Pittsburgh native. He does not appear to have a campaign website, nor much by way of biographical info online. According to the Green Party, he’s worked as an attorney for the U.S. Agency for International Development in D.C. and in Indonesia, helping finance various development projects.

Three priorities:

End cash bail Decriminalize drug use and sex work Establish police review boards made up of citizens

Auditor General

Nina Ahmad (Democrat)

The auditor general is Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog, in charge of making sure taxpayer money is spent legally and properly. With incumbent Eugene DePasquale running for congress in the 10th District, the field is wide open.

Nina Ahmad’s name might be familiar to some Philadelphians.

She was the president of the local National Organization of Women chapter, and served as deputy mayor for public engagement under Mayor Jim Kenney before resigning in 2017 to run for Bob Brady’s then-congressional seat. Not long after, Ahmad pivoted to run a last-minute race for lieutenant governor, where she came in second place. Ahmad immigrated to Pennsylvania from her native Bangladesh at 21 and earned a Ph.D in chemistry from Penn.

In the auditor general’s race, Ahmad has been the top fundraiser, raking in more than $900,000 in contributions as of June 2020. She’s received national endorsements from Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.

Her priorities for the auditor general’s office include improving access to health care by addressing issues like price-gouging. She’s been endorsed locally by the Southwest Coalition, which includes Councilman Kenyatta Johsnon, state Reps. Joanna McClinton and Jordan Harris and Sen. Anthony Williams.

Timothy DeFoor (Republican)

On the GOP ticket, DeFoor is in his second term as the Dauphin County Controller. He was the first African American elected to the role when he won in 2015. His work making the county’s financial reporting more transparent earned the office a national award.

DeFoor is a retired special agent who served under Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. His auditor general campaign priorities are to cut government spending and release more data related to state contracts.

His campaign has been endorsed by the Pa. chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business. According to a Monmouth University Pa. voter poll released in early Sept, DeFoor trailed Ahmad by just two to three percentage points.

A Harrisburg native, DeFoor attended Harrisburg Area Community College, where he now sits on the board. He also attended Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh, and has a Master’s from Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, according to his LinkedIn.

Jennifer Moore (Libertarian)

Libertarian auditor general candidate Jennifer Moore is a Mont Clare, Pa. native and was elected auditor of Montgomery County’s Upper Providence township in 2017. Moore also serves as vice chair for the state Libertarian Party’s east region and vice chair for the Montgomery County Libertarians.

Moore does not have a campaign website.

Olivia Faison (Green)

Lifelong Philadelphian Olivia Faison serves in several community roles including as a block captain, chair of a local health center advisory committee, and board secretary for the City of Philadelphia Health Centers.

Faison has run for local office before, mounting a write-in campaign for councilmember-at-large in 2019. Her priorities then were establishing a Green New Deal in Philly, addressing poverty and promoting sustainability. She doesn’t have an auditor general campaign website.

State Treasurer

Joe Torsella (Democrat, incumbent)

Raised in Berwick, Pa., Joe Torsella’s Philly roots run deep. He was deputy mayor for planning and policy under Ed Rendell in the early 90s. He also led the establishment of the National Constitution Center in Old City. Torsella graduated from Penn with a degree in economics and history. He also studied at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

Moving through local, state and international government ranks, Torsella served on the state Board of Education and was an ambassador to the United Nations for budget and management reform. He was elected treasurer in 2016.

As treasurer, the state’s financial custodian watching over roughly $100 billion in taxpayer dollars, Torsella took on some high profile opponents, including Facebook, when he called on CEO Mark Zuckerburg to step down as the tech company’s board chairman. Pennsylvania’s treasury was named the lead plaintiff in a suit that argues several top banks conspired to hike bond prices, adversely affecting investors and retirees.

If elected for a second term, Torsella says he wants to launch a savings fund for Pa.-born students, expand open data and create a Pennsylvania IRA program for private workers in the state, according to his campaign site.

Stacy L. Garrity (Republican)

Campaigning on the slogan “One of us – Not a politician,” Stacy Garrity touts her lack of insider status while highlighting her military service. In 2019, she launched an unsuccessful bid for the 12th House District special election.

A retired Army Reserve colonel, the Iraq War veteran earned national recognition for her leadership at a U.S.-run Iraqi internment camp. There, she earned the title “Angel of the Desert” for her treatment of Iraqi detainees. Professionally, Garrity is an accountant and a VP at a global medal supplier based in Pa.

Like candidates across the board, Garrity wants to improve transparency within the treasury office. She wants to address wasteful government spending by looking at fees and making college more affordable through the state tuition assistance programs.

Joe Soloski (Libertarian)

Libertarian candidate Joe Soloski is a certified public accountant who managed his own accounting firm in the Pittsburgh area for nearly three decades. The Centre County resident has also worked as an accountant and financial analyst for various companies.

In 2018, Soloski ran unsuccessfully for State Rep. in the 81st District in 2018, and for Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors in 2019. He volunteers with the Halfmoon Township planning commission.

His campaign priorities include term limits for elected officials, decreasing pay and benefits for legislators, cutting government spending and expanding the marijuana industry.

Timothy Runkle (Green)

With a degree in geology from Millersville University, Green Party candidate Timothy Runkle works as a project manager in the environmental consulting industry. He’s the treasurer for the Pa. Green Party, and co-chair for the Lancaster County Green Party.

In 2019, he won a write-in campaign for tax collector in his hometown of Elizabethtown Borough, but opted not to take the role. He also ran unsuccessfully in 2017 for Elizabethtown Borough Council. His campaign currently maintains a Facebook page.

1st Congressional District (Bucks County, parts of Montgomery County)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Republican, incumbent)

Fitzpatrick won the seat in 2016, taking it over from his retiring brother, Mike.

Fitzpatrick is one of two Republicans running in a congressional district where Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He’s perhaps the most moderate Republican in Pennsylvania’s delegation, and plays up that fact — often noting his membership in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Some of his biggest successes have had bipartisan support — the INTERDICT Act, which helps law enforcement stop illegal drugs at ports of entry; the ‘Right to Try’ bill that lets terminally ill people try experimental drugs or ones not approved by the FDA for their condition.

He was the only Republican to vote with Democrats to restore parts of the Voting Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. But he has been careful not to criticize President Trump. He voted for Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, and opposed the second, Democratic-sponsored wave of coronavirus funding.

Christina Finello (Democrat)

Finello is a Bucks County solicitor and Ivyland Borough Councilmember, and like Fitzpatrick, she’s pitching herself to voters as a steady non-idealogue.

Support for unions and working-class families is the main theme of her campaign, and she has tried to make a major issue of Fitzpatrick’s vote against a second round of coronavirus funding.

She has sought to set herself apart from more left-leaning Democrats, too. She supports rethinking policing, but not defunding; her preferred route for health care reform is an Affordable Care Act expansion, not Medicare for All.

The race has attracted considerable super PAC money, but Finello is significantly behind Fitzpatrick in fundraising.

2nd Congressional District (Philadelphia)

Brendan F. Boyle (Democrat, incumbent)

Brendan Boyle’s been in the U.S. House since 2015. Before that, the Harvard grad worked as a Pennsylvania state rep for six years (he and his brother, Kevin, were the first brothers to serve simultaneously in the Pa. General Assembly.)

Since he became a federal official, the legislator has backed causes like raising the federal minimum wage to $12 an hour and also railed against Trump.

In 2018, Boyle filed the Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act — also known as the STABLE GENIUS Act. Basically, it would ensure a president is fit to lead by requiring they undergo a medical exam by the secretary of the Navy, with results reported publicly.

David Torres (Republican)

David Torres ran for the exact same seat, against the exact same opponent, in 2018. The East Torresdale resident earned 21% of the 2nd District vote that year, and now he’s taking another crack at it.

Torres is a retired sales manager who lost his son three years ago to a fatal opioid overdose. He has said he wants to reevaluate the current resources dedicated to the addiction epidemic and work toward humane immigration reform.

3rd Congressional District (Philadelphia)

Dwight Evans (Democrat, incumbent)

Germantown native Dwight Evans first won his U.S. House seat in 2016, defeating then-indicted incumbent Chaka Fattah. Evans is an alum of a handful of Philly schools: CCP, La Salle and Temple. He worked as an employment counselor at the Urban League of Philadelphia, a Philly public school teacher and a Pa. representative for a few decades.

In Congress, Evans introduced a bill to ban Confederate monuments on federal property. He’s also served as a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Evans faced a challenger in 2018, but he easily defeated Republican Bryan Leib with 94% of the vote.

Michael Harvey (Republican)

West Philadelphia native Michael Harvey is vying for the 3rd District seat after working for 15 years as a paralegal. The Temple alum is a veteran of the Navy and the Air Force, plus he’s a block captain and a 60th Ward committeeperson.

Harvey’s priorities, according to his website, are economic improvement, education and fairness in criminal justice. Recently, he has advocated for reopening Philly during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not his first shot at office. Harvey ran against Movita Johnson-Harrell in the special election for the Pa. House 190th District race…that is, before Johnson-Harrell was indicted.

4th Congressional District (Most of Montgomery and parts of Berks County)

Madeleine Dean (Democrat, incumbent)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean is the incumbent, electected in 2018 during an electoral wave that brought four Democratic women into power in the suburbs around Philadelphia.

Dean, 61, had a career in law, then as a professor at LaSalle University, her alma mater. After serving as a commissioner for Abington Township, she won a special election in 2012 and served in the state legislature until her successful campaign for Congress. During her tenure, she’s had assignments on the Judiciary and Financial Services committees. She is a member of the progressive caucus, as well as the caucus on women’s issues.

Dean, the youngest of seven siblings, grew up in Glenside in Montgomery County. Her political career started at 18, when she was elected to serve as a local committeeperson.

Kathy Barnette (Republican)

Challenger Barnette is new to electoral politics. She won the GOP primary in June, and is running as a staunchly conservative alternative to the Democratic Party leadership of the House.

Kathy Barnette, 48, was born on a farm in rural Alabama, was the first member of her family to graduate from college at Troy State before going on to earn a master’s. She served for 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, has worked as an adjunct professor and political commentator (appearing regularly on Fox News), and is a vocal supporter of President Trump. She recently published her first book “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.” She is homeschooling her two children in Lower Moreland.

Barnette is the first African American woman to be endorsed by the Montgomery County Republican Committee in a house race.

Joe Tarshish (Independent)

Running as an Independent, Joe Tarshish is framing himself as a moderate at a time when party politics have become increasingly polarized. In terms of issues, Tarsish’s campaign site lays out a raft of progressive policy goals, including broad criminal justice reform, cannabis legalization, and expanded access to abortion and reproductive health services, among others.

5th District (Delaware County and parts of Chester and Philadelphia counties)

Mary Gay Scanlon (Democrat, incumbent)

Mary Gay Scanlon is seeking her second full term. She took over Pat Meehan’s seat in 2018 after it was revealed he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment case.

Scanlon graduated from Penn with a law degree, and focused on public interest law throughout her career. She has coordinated free legal services for people with low incomes, and worked as an attorney at the Education Law Center.

In Congress, Scanlon has supported universal pre-K and marijuana decriminalization. She stopped short of backing a federal $15 minimum wage, calling it an eventual “goal, but I do think we need to be careful and probably stage it.”

Dasha Pruett (Republican)

Dasha Pruett defeated lifelong-Democrat-turned-Trump-voter Rob Jordan in the Republican primary. Pruett moved to the U.S. from Russia when she was just 10 years old — and has used this as a catalyst for her political career. After being raised in a socialist country, the Drexel Hill resident has built her entire platform around rejecting socialism.

She cites upholding the Second Amendment and halting funding to Planned Parenthood among her top priorities. On Facebook, Pruett shares memes advocating to “make Delco great again” and reopen society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6th Congressional District (Chester County and part of Berks County)

Chrissy Houlahan (Democrat, Incumbent)

Elected in 2018 after the state’s previous district maps were deemed an unconstitutional gerrymander, Houlahan was one of the four Democratic women elected from the redrawn collar counties around Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley. Since coming into office she’s been assigned to committees handling security and intelligence, foreign affairs, and small business.

Houlahan’s father and grandfather fled the Holocaust in Europe. Her dad flew anti-submarine planes in the Navy, and the family moved around military bases during her childhood. Houlahan went to Stanford on an ROTC scholarship, and went on to serve as an officer in the Air Force for three years before transitioning to the Air Force Reserves. She also earned a master’s degree from MIT. Afterward, she had a successful career in business with her husband before pivoting to teach chemistry for a year in North Philadelphia with Teach for America. From there she went on to lead an education nonprofit focused on literacy.

Houlahan lives in Devon in Chester County and has two adult daughters.

John Emmons (Republican)

New London Township resident John Emmons has a long background as a chemical engineer, eventually going on to direct operations at several large plants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He’s hoping that experience solving complex problems and working with sprawling organizations can be effectively brought to bear in Congress.

Emmons grew up on a farm in a small town in New York state, going on to earn his undergraduate degree from SUNY-Buffalo before beginning his career. He’s been active in politics since 2007, drawn in by frustration with federal spending. However, this is his first time running for a House seat. He and his wife have three children.

Emmons is campaigning on a traditional Republican set of policies, including shrinking the size of government, expanding the economy by lessening regulations and red tape, and restrictive reforms to the immigration system.

John McHugh (Independent)

Small business owner John McHugh is running as an independent. He currently serves as township supervisor in Honey Brook in Chester County. McHugh is an avid athlete and sports coach. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Philadelphia Ballot Questions

Philadelphia voters will get to weigh in on four ballot questions this year, some of which seek authorization to take action while others make changes to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter, which is kind of like the city’s constitution. Read about each question in-depth: