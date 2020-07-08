Gibbs concedes, Richter to face Kim in South Jersey congressional race
Former Burlington County Freeholder Kate Gibbs conceded the Republican Primary in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District to former construction executive David Richter.
In a statement emailed early Wednesday morning, Gibbs said while the race didn’t turn out the way she hoped, she was proud of the campaign she ran.
“While I move on to the next chapter of my life, I will continue to fight for what is right and stand up for conservative principles,” she said.
Richter thanked Gibbs for her concession and commended her for running.
“I’m looking forward to earning the votes of Kate’s many supporters throughout the Third District and unifying the Republican Party as we work together to flip the district from blue to red this November,” he said in a statement.
The contest to face Democratic incumbent Andy Kim was one of two hot races in South Jersey. Gibbs and Richter argued over who was a better conservative Republican.
Richter criticized Gibbs’s court record of citations for shoplifting, drug possession and alcohol on the beach. In return, Gibbs called Richter a “district shopper;” questioning whether he cared more about the party or himself. He had previously planned to run in the GOP primary in the 2nd District following, but when U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew switched parties to become a Republican, Richter opted for the 3rd District.
New Jersey’s 3rd District spans from the Philadelphia suburbs of Burlington County to Ocean County on the Jersey Shore.
Noting the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Gibbs said she hopes her campaign helps to encourage other women to “challenge the good ‘ol boys club, run for office, and make sure their voices are heard.”
“I want little girls to grow up believing they can come from humble beginnings and can serve in the hallowed halls of Congress,” Gibbs added.
