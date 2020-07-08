Gibbs concedes, Richter to face Kim in South Jersey congressional race

Former Burlington County Freeholder Kate Gibbs conceded the Republican Primary in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District to former construction executive David Richter.

In a statement emailed early Wednesday morning, Gibbs said while the race didn’t turn out the way she hoped, she was proud of the campaign she ran.

“While I move on to the next chapter of my life, I will continue to fight for what is right and stand up for conservative principles,” she said.

Richter thanked Gibbs for her concession and commended her for running.

“I’m looking forward to earning the votes of Kate’s many supporters throughout the Third District and unifying the Republican Party as we work together to flip the district from blue to red this November,” he said in a statement.