Philly area counties say efforts to recruit poll workers for Election Day are paying off

A large part of making sure Election Day runs smoothly comes down to the people who greet you at your voting location and answer your questions: poll workers.

Spring primaries in the Philadelphia region showed just how essential these workers are and how they tend to be older and more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus, which has caused more than 200,000 deaths in the U.S. to date.

“We saw election board workers call out,” said Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir of the June primary. “There were certain locations where we couldn’t fill a vacancy up.”

This shortage of workers led to the consolidation of polling places in the city and translated to long waits for some voters.

This time around, election officials are not taking any chances. Many continue to take poll worker applications or continue to actively recruit, but depending on where applicants live, the chances they’ll be called to work may be slim.

Philadelphia is one of the counties still actively recruiting workers in an effort to avoid a repeat of the primary during the Nov. 3 general election. With hazard pay, poll workers can make up to $255 for working the election, and that’s helped the county recruit more than 6,000 of the 8,500 poll workers it needs.