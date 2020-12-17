Vaccine FAQs: The who, what, where and when of distribution

The logistics

Do I need to sign up for a vaccine?

During the first phase, long-term care settings and health care settings will be directly offering the vaccine to their workers and residents. At this point, there is no registration process, because it will initially focus on one group. More details about registration will come when the vaccine becomes more broadly available.

In addition, a web-based locator called Vaccine Finder will list locations as soon as they are available.

Will vaccines be mandatory?

Neither the Pennsylvania, New Jersey nor Delaware health department is mandating that anyone gets vaccinated.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health says it is “strongly encouraging that people, particularly health care workers, get vaccinated once doses become available.”

Will I receive a proof-of-vaccination card?

Individuals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will receive proof-of-vaccination cards. That will be one of the ways they will be reminded to get their second dose of the vaccine. The date of the second dose will be on the reminder card.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health also plans to remind individuals to get their second doses by sending letters, and through automated phone calls and text messages.

Philadelphia also will utilize its PhilaVax system to issue reminder-recall notifications to patients who received a first dose.

Do I have to pay for the vaccine? Do I need insurance?

Americans do not have to pay for the vaccine itself, because the U.S. government paid for doses, according to the CDC. However, the people giving you the vaccine might charge an administrative fee, which should be covered either by insurance or funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The effectiveness, and side effects

How long will it take for the vaccine to work?

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine starts protecting someone against the virus as soon as 12 days after the first dose, according to a Dec. 10 article published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It is 52% effective 10 days after the first dose. The often-quoted figure about the vaccine being 95% effective is for people who have received two doses, seven days after getting the second dose — or about 28 days total after the initial shot. The two doses should be three weeks apart, according to a fact sheet for vaccine providers.

The Moderna vaccine should be given 28 days apart, according to the FDA briefing document released on Dec. 15.

What are the vaccine’s side effects? How should I prepare for those? Should I have any medication handy?

The most common side effects for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines include pain around the injection site, fatigue, headaches, chills, and fevers. Paul Offit, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA committee that evaluated the vaccines, told NPR on Dec. 11 that these are to be expected.

“But that’s just your immune system being vigorous and working for you,” Offit told NPR. “In many ways, it’s a good thing.”

Drew Weissman, a professor of medicine and expert on RNA vaccines at the University of Pennsylvania, said anyone getting the vaccine who is worried about adverse reactions should discuss that with the physician and medical staff giving the vaccine.

I have a history of allergic reactions. Should I get this vaccine?

There is not a lot of information on this, said Weissman. A very small number of people who got the Pfizer vaccine did react to it, and he said he has heard those were anaphylactoid (as the BBC has also reported), meaning the people did not have a reaction to a specific substance. That’s not the same as anaphylaxis, which is triggered by a specific substance and can be life-threatening.

The CDC told Statnews that people who have experienced severe reactions to prior vaccines or injectable drugs can still get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, but should discuss the risks with their doctors and be monitored for 30 minutes afterward. The CDC medical officer added that people with specific allergies to food, latex, pollen or other substances do not have to take special precautions.

The emergency use authorization document for the Pfizer vaccine from the FDA includes a full list of what is in the vaccine, and the FDA briefing document has the same details on the Moderna vaccine.

Weissman said the only part of the Pfizer vaccine that is not synthetic is the cholesterol, which often comes from lanolin, a wax made by wool-bearing animals. He said his guess is that anybody with hyperallergic symptoms or allergies that require the use of epinephrine (such as with an Epi-Pen) should be more cautious.

In the United Kingdom, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency went a little further, saying in a statement on Dec. 9 that “any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.” The UK agency said that anaphylaxis is a known but very rare side effect with any vaccine, and that the benefits of getting protected against COVID-19 outweigh the risks.

That’s something we’ll learn a lot more about in the coming weeks, said David Weiner, director of the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia. He pointed out that tens of thousands of people got the vaccine in the clinical trials, and millions will get it soon.

What does it mean for a vaccine to be 95% effective? What happens if I’m part of the 5% for whom the vaccine doesn’t work?

The vaccine study defined effectiveness by gauging whether it prevented someone from getting COVID-19. During the clinical trial, some people got the vaccine and some people got a placebo, without being told which they got. Once a large enough group of people got COVID-19, the study organizers checked to see if those people received the vaccine or not.

So the “5%” means that of the people in the clinical trial who got COVID-19, a small number also got the vaccine. The vast majority of people in the trial who got COVID-19 had not gotten the vaccine.

No vaccine is 100% effective, because people can respond to vaccines differently. For instance, the flu vaccine reduces the risk of flu by 40% to 60%. As of now, the CDC says, it is not known how many people need to get vaccinated to protect everyone from COVID-19. More data is needed to fully answer that question, said Weissman, the expert on RNA vaccines at Penn.

The vaccine does not have to be 100% effective, just effective enough so that many people will develop immunity to the coronavirus, said David Weiner, director of the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at the Wistar Institute. That’s what’s called herd immunity.

“It will make human beings not really a great host for this pathogen, and the infection in the environment should start to crash and that will protect everyone,” he said.

What’s next?

Is this vaccine going to end the pandemic?

Definitely not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that even with a vaccine, people still need to follow safety guidelines like wearing masks, physical distancing, washing their hands, and avoiding large gatherings.

The vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing someone from getting COVID-19, and there’s also a lot we don’t know about the vaccine, as the editor in chief and a deputy editor of the New England Journal of Medicine pointed out.

Many questions still remain, they said: What happens when millions or billions of people get the vaccine? What happens once there are longer follow-up studies? What if people miss their second doses? Will the vaccine stop people from spreading the disease without showing symptoms? And what about children, those who are pregnant, and people who are immunocompromised?