Making allies, ‘getting glares’

Most of the people who attended the virtual workshop were white, including Mayor Capello and Police Chief Todd Breiner.

Davis-Buie wishes even more local decision-makers would have been there.

“They are the ones who sit in the back office and say, ‘okay, this is what we’re going to do and this is how it’s going to happen.’ Those are the ones that I really want to reach,” she said. “Those are the ones that I need to make sure you have a clear understanding. You can’t fight a battle if you don’t understand what the issue is.”

The seminar seemed to especially impact Amy Keller, the city’s lone Democratic councilmember.

“As a white woman of privilege, I wasn’t aware of some of those things that were brought up, so it opened my eyes,” she said.

Everyone who participated was asked to plan action steps to undertake in seven days, seven weeks, and seven months to fight racism. From there, Keller became a key ally pushing for the police transparency many activists were seeking. She honed in on trying to get the city’s police manual, so she could review use-of-force restrictions and compare them against the national 8 Can’t Wait campaign, which proponents say reduces incidents of police brutality.

“First I have to know what the policies are, so we can’t really do anything without having to review them,” Keller said in June. “So I’m just trying to get access to them right now, the first step, but it’s a little difficult getting going here.”

Keller asked for the policies in a city council meeting held over video conference. Her connection was glitchy, so she had to ask multiple times. Mayor Capello said she would not be able to provide what she called the “tactical” policies, saying releasing those could threaten officer or public safety.

Keller filed a right-to-know request to get the document. She said putting scrutiny on the police force has meant she’s had to step out of her comfort zone.

“We [my partner and I] donate to the police. We really respect them. I drive by and I wave to them, and well, lately, I’ve been getting glares,” she said. “They know who I am, and they know what I’ve asked for, and they’re not happy. I wish they would understand it’s not that I have an issue with the job they’re doing personally. But I’ve heard some people of color in the community who do say there are some racial biases.”

On July 7, about two weeks later, the city posted the police manual, whiting out the tactical sections. Keller met with the mayor and police chief to comb through the details and said afterwards she was satisfied that — at least in terms of policy — the city had the right safeguards in place. The 200-page, redacted document may prove a starting point for a more detailed conversation about policing in Lebanon.

Around the same time, the mayor released a statement with a number of “commitments to racial equity.” The police department does not use chokeholds, the statement read. Officers will now be obligated to intervene to stop excessive force. Police will undergo new, annual de-escalation trainings with a focus on mental health, and the chief will inform the mayor of all complaints against officers.

Capello has also pledged to host an in-person town hall on policing. A date, though, has yet to be chosen due to the 25-person cap on indoor events in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.