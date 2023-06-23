A new grant launched this month will fund environmental justice solutions led by the people closest to the problems.

“We are looking to remove barriers,” said Joyce Lee, a sustainability and wellness consultant and member of the Philadelphia Environmental Justice Advisory Commission. “We want it to be community-driven and we want it to be led by folks who are most affected, with a focus on youth.”

The fund, designed by the commission and Office of Sustainability, is offering grants of $10,000 to 15 organizations or projects this year. Applications will be accepted through July 26.

The grant will fund projects working toward long-term environmental justice, interpreted broadly.

“When we’re imagining an environmentally just Philadelphia, we want all residents to have access to clean air, land, and water,” said Justina Thompson, program strategist for environmental justice in the Office of Sustainability. “Healthy, fresh, and culturally appropriate foods. Homes, jobs and neighborhoods that are free from pollution and toxins. And then communities that are resilient to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding and extreme heat.”