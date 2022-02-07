SEPTA police arrest five accused in weekend assaults, armed robberies

SEPTA police are warning would-be criminals that they have more than 28,000 video cameras monitoring the transit system.

Five people were arrested following multiple incidents at SEPTA stations over the weekend. SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said security cameras caught the two assaults and three robberies.

The assaults took place at the 8th and 11th street stops of the Market-Frankford Line, and the three gunpoint robberies took place at 15th Street Street, the City Hall crossover, and 30th Street stations, Nestel said.

The assault at 8th and Market resulted in one person falling onto the tracks. SEPTA quickly cut the power to the area to keep the woman from being hurt. She made it back onto the platform with only minor injuries.

“We’re dealing with teenagers that have a hair-trigger when it comes to self-control. So, we can’t get into their heads to prevent it,” Nestel said. He added that when people commit acts on SEPTA vehicles or at stations, there will be video of the incidents available, and police will make arrests.