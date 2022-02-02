SEPTA faces delays and workarounds as supply chain issues disrupt repair projects

Philadelphia area transit repairs are facing delays as SEPTA confronts the supply chain issues that have also affected many local businesses and households.

“We’re experiencing difficulty with getting computer microchips, supplies like copper wire steel and lumber,” said Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for the transit agency,

Paint, sealant, and concrete are also in short supply, Busch said.

Not having enough supplies might be bad, but increased prices for the things that are available makes it all worse. The cost of SEPTA’s basic supplies is up by about 25%, Bush explained, forcing them to stretch the supplies they have to last longer and go farther.