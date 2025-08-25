From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Eighteen-year-old posters at the 69th Street Transportation Center celebrate 100 years of service at the station, which opened to the public in 1907 and now handles approximately 35,000 passengers on an average weekday.

Located in Upper Darby Township just outside Philadelphia, the SEPTA hub is the western terminus for both the Market–Frankford Line and the Norristown High Speed Line, as well as trolley Routes 101 and 102 and 18 distinct bus routes.

On Monday morning, however, some locals headed to work and school appeared frustrated or bewildered over the recent cuts that translate to longer and more complicated commutes for many of them.

For Philadelphia resident Shakira Moore, the changes mean earlier mornings and two additional transfers.

“I normally would take the 31 and it would take me to my job, so basically it was just a one-and-done ride,” she said. “Now it takes the 38, the L and the 103.”

Asked if she thinks her new schedule is sustainable, she said, “I don’t know. I’m not sure. It’s going to be hard.”

Amid a deepening fiscal crisis and a budget impasse in Harrisburg, SEPTA has begun implementing sweeping reductions, one of the most severe service rollbacks in its history, slashing all bus and rail service by 20%, eliminating 32 bus routes and reducing trips on nearly 90 existing lines.

SEPTA leaders have identified 69th Street as one of two hubs of most concern when it comes to crowding and wait times. 69th Street and the Frankford Transportation Center utilized many of the eliminated routes.

“People are having to go to alternate routes and those are our highest ridership locations, so we expect those to be a little more crowded than usual with people waiting,” said Andrew Busch, SEPTA’s director of media relations. “We haven’t had too many problems. We have our transit ambassadors and extra transit police officers out to assist people.”

The cuts started on Sunday, but more cuts went into effect Monday as morning commuters found themselves waiting for buses that didn’t exist or researching alternatives to get them to their destinations. The impact was exacerbated by the fact that Monday was also the first day of school after summer break for many students in the region.