Republican state senators from the Philadelphia area introduced legislation last month to increase accountability for SEPTA, as the cash-strapped transit system faces major service cuts amid prolonged state budget negotiations.

The legislation, proposed by state Sen. Joe Picozzi, R-Philadelphia, would require SEPTA to release biennial performance reports detailing its progress toward financial stability and its use of state funding. It would also mandate the state to set “minimum system performance criteria” aimed at addressing fare evasion, enhancing public-private partnerships and optimizing bus routes. If SEPTA fails to meet these benchmarks, it would be placed under a state-mandated improvement plan.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer worked with Picozzi to draft the bill.

“We had a lot of long conversations, I mean, heart-to-hearts, about what SEPTA can and should be, and what the system looks like when it’s used to its highest, most beautiful purpose,” Picozzi said. “I think our hearts are in the same place.”

Pennsylvania’s budget includes $293 million earmarked by Gov. Josh Shapiro for transportation improvements — a sum that could play a crucial role in reducing SEPTA’s $213 million deficit, which is set to trigger nearly 50% service cuts starting Aug. 24.

When asked if he thought his bill could be a precondition to future SEPTA funding, Picozzi said it was “part of the conversation.”

“I’m calling for things that SEPTA wants to do already,” Picozzi said. “As much as I’m willing to shake their hand and say, ‘I believe you,’ the public needs to make sure that they’re accountable and deliver on those things, particularly safety, cleanliness, crackdown on fare evasion and more efficient use of dollars.”

“A lot of senators have raised questions, ‘What’s the money being spent on? Is it efficient?’I certainly think that this kind of legislation can help move things along,” said Picozzi.

Sen. Frank Farry, R-Bucks, and Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, R-Montgomery, are co-sponsoring the bill. WHYY News reached out to both senators for a statement and did not hear back prior to publication.

The trio of senators remains gridlocked on negotiations for the overdue state’s budget, which had a June 30 deadline.