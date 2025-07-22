From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The clock is ticking ever closer to massive cutbacks in SEPTA service that are scheduled to go into effect next month. Officials are cautioning both commuters and families who use mass transit to go back to school, do some homework and find a new travel path.

The transit agency is preparing some 3,000 signs to post at bus stops where routes will be shuttered directing people to alternate routes in the area.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the first round of service cuts will happen Aug. 24. That’s just one day before students in the School District of Philadelphia return to school.

“Typically we’re adding service to accommodate students. Some of that service gets reduced in the summer months and then ramps back up in the fall and then continues through the school year. This year, unfortunately, could be very different with students having to navigate around these cuts,” Busch said.

SEPTA’s website provides details of which routes and stops will be cut. A total of 32 routes will be completely cut, another 16 routes will be shortened and 88 routes will have reduced service.