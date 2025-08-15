‘It’s extremely frustrating’: Pennsylvania leaders discuss budget hang-ups at Northeast Philly open house as SEPTA deadline expires
As the Pennsylvania legislature continues to haggle over a budget, SEPTA says it will move forward with cuts as planned.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Pennsylvania state Sen. Joe Picozzi, R-Philadelphia, and state Rep. Sean Dougherty, D-Philadelphia, attended an open house in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, where both leaders discussed the debate over transit funding in the legislature.
State leaders promise to ‘keep working at it’ as SEPTA cuts are ‘extremely frustrating’
Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein hosted the second annual Northeast Government Open House, where state and local officials mingled with constituents to discuss concerns in the community. For many in attendance, transit was the big issue on the docket, specifically how hang-ups in the legislature continue to delay the state’s budget, which is now more than six weeks past its deadline.
Picozzi was met with jeers when he was introduced during the event. On Tuesday, Picozzi presented an amendment to House Bill 257, adding $1.2 billion over two years into state public transit from unused capital money in the Public Transportation Trust Fund. But Democrats say it’s not a viable option to save SEPTA because those funds are already earmarked for necessary system and safety upgrades.
When speaking with WHYY News, Picozzi said the money would act as “a bridge to get us through this crisis and to give us more time to develop a longer-term solution.”
He added that he has his “own problems” with the bill, saying the amendment “was the only path that could get out of the Senate that would avert the cuts right now.”
“It was disappointing to see that the bill got killed so quickly by the [House] Rules Committee without debate, without attempts to amend it over on the House side,” Picozzi said. “This is a real offer, and we’ll see. At least both chambers have passed new bills, bills that are coming closer and closer together.”
Dougherty introduced House Bill 1788, which passed the House on Monday, the fifth time House members passed a funding measure. He said he was “disheartened” that the Senate didn’t even consider the House’s version of the funding bill.
“They wanted to come up with their own thing that SEPTA doesn’t support, and obviously we don’t support that in the House,” Dougherty said. “You can’t put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole. Our bill would fully fund SEPTA separately for years to come without raising anyone’s taxes.”
Last month, Picozzi and other Philly-area Republicans proposed a plan to “increase SEPTA accountability,” requiring the transit agency to release performance reports on “its progress toward financial stability” and mandate the state to set “minimum system performance criteria” aimed at addressing fare evasion, enhancing public-private partnerships and optimizing bus routes. If SEPTA failed to meet these benchmarks, it would be placed under a state-mandated improvement plan.
Dougherty said that plan was included in the House bill, noting it “took the language of our Senate Republican colleagues.”
“It’s not just extremely frustrating for me, it’s extremely frustrating for my neighbors and our students that have to get to and from school,” Dougherty said. “These cuts go into effect today. I have a whole bus line that kids from my district, my neighbors, are not going to be able to get to school.”
How SEPTA will be impacted
SEPTA said it will move forward with cuts beginning Sunday, Aug. 24 — the day before the first day of school for Philadelphia public school students.
“Then it’s going to affect their parents, their jobs,” Dougherty said. “My neighbors cannot get to and from work, as well. This affects everybody and businesses, no matter big or small. These cuts affect real people.”
The cuts, described as a “death spiral,” will eliminate 32 bus routes and shorten 16 bus routes. There will also be a reduction in service to the 88 bus and Metro and Regional Rail lines. In addition, all special service, including the Sports Express, will be discontinued.
The bus routes that will be eliminated are: 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204 (Sept. 27, 2025), 206, 311, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484, BLVD DIR and MANN LOOP.
Without permanent funding, SEPTA says it will increase the base fare 21.5% to $2.90, up from $2.50, beginning Sept. 1.
“If a funding solution is reached, SEPTA will work as quickly as possible to reverse course and minimize disruptions for our customers,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told WHYY News via email. “We remain hopeful that a funding agreement can be reached soon in Harrisburg.”
By Jan. 1, 2026, more service cuts would be on the way, including a 9 p.m. curfew on all train service and the elimination of five Regional Rail routes and the Broad-Ridge Spur.
Picozzi said he will continue to fight to get legislation approved for transit funding, and that if “there is a path,” he’ll “keep working diligently.”
“I’m working tirelessly to get this across the finish line,” Picozzi said. “It’s not easy. There’s a reason this problem’s gone for many, many years without a sustainable funding solution. I was able to get a bridge out of the Senate that could have gotten us through the next two years. Unfortunately, that was not able to get through the House. I’m going to keep working on this. I’m going to keep my nose to the grindstone.”
Representatives across state lines and in the surrounding counties have been pleading with Pennsylvania lawmakers to approve transit funding, saying services are both “a lifeline for thousands” and “the economic powerhouse for the entire commonwealth.”
According to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, proposed service cuts to SEPTA could result in approximately 275,000 additional vehicles on local roadways, a number just shy of Pittsburgh’s population.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.