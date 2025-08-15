From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania state Sen. Joe Picozzi, R-Philadelphia, and state Rep. Sean Dougherty, D-Philadelphia, attended an open house in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, where both leaders discussed the debate over transit funding in the legislature.

State leaders promise to ‘keep working at it’ as SEPTA cuts are ‘extremely frustrating’

Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein hosted the second annual Northeast Government Open House, where state and local officials mingled with constituents to discuss concerns in the community. For many in attendance, transit was the big issue on the docket, specifically how hang-ups in the legislature continue to delay the state’s budget, which is now more than six weeks past its deadline.

Picozzi was met with jeers when he was introduced during the event. On Tuesday, Picozzi presented an amendment to House Bill 257, adding $1.2 billion over two years into state public transit from unused capital money in the Public Transportation Trust Fund. But Democrats say it’s not a viable option to save SEPTA because those funds are already earmarked for necessary system and safety upgrades.