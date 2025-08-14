SEPTA service cuts could add 275,000 vehicles to local roads, experts warn

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Transit experts are warning that proposed service cuts to SEPTA could result in approximately 275,000 additional vehicles on local roadways, a number just shy of Pittsburgh’s population.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission analyzed the potential impact and found that already congested roads across the region would see significant increases in travel times and decreases in average speeds.

Viewers have expressed concern about the possible changes. One Instagram user, Sean Walter, wrote, “95 is already difficult. What will traffic be like if people are forced to drive into the city?”