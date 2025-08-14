SEPTA service cuts could add 275,000 vehicles to local roads, experts warn
Transit experts warn that proposed SEPTA service cuts could result in significant traffic increases on roadways in the Philadelphia region.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Transit experts are warning that proposed service cuts to SEPTA could result in approximately 275,000 additional vehicles on local roadways, a number just shy of Pittsburgh’s population.
The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission analyzed the potential impact and found that already congested roads across the region would see significant increases in travel times and decreases in average speeds.
Viewers have expressed concern about the possible changes. One Instagram user, Sean Walter, wrote, “95 is already difficult. What will traffic be like if people are forced to drive into the city?”
According to Action News traffic anchor Matt Pellman, the commission’s data shows that commute times on major corridors could rise sharply.
For example, southbound travel on I-95 from Northeast Philadelphia to Center City could increase by 18%. That means a 40-minute drive from Academy Road to the Vine Street Expressway would take 47 minutes.
On the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76), the commute between King of Prussia and Girard Avenue could take 20% longer – from 35 minutes to 42 minutes.
Suburban routes would also be affected.
Speeds on the Blue Route (I-476) are expected to drop by more than five miles per hour, from 37.1 mph to 32.5 mph.
Drivers heading north on I-95 through Delaware County to Center City could see a 10% increase in travel time, partly due to the proposed elimination of the Wilmington-Newark line.
In Bucks County, interstate delays on highways like I-95 and I-295 could rise by up to 30%, with the discontinuation of the Trenton line contributing to the congestion.
Chester County may face the steepest impact, where the potential loss of the Paoli-Thorndale regional rail line could lead to a 40% increase in delays on Route 202 – nearly doubling commute times.
“We know this isn’t great news, and it’s a lot to take in,” Pellman said. “But I’m here every weekday morning, starting at 4:30, to keep you posted on exactly how bad things get.”
Action News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as SEPTA’s proposals develop.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.