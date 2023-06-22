SEPTA welcomes 21 new police officers to the force

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Twenty-one new officers were sworn in at SEPTA headquarters on Wednesday and began patrolling the subways soon thereafter.

“Making sure that we are making our employees safe as well as our customers feeling safe,” said Leslie Richards, the CEO of SEPTA, of the new recruits. “We said we were going to increase our police employment, now we’re seeing how we’re doing it.”

The recruits went through a rigorous six-month process to get to this point.