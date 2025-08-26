Philadelphia’s mass transit cuts foreshadow possible similar moves by other agencies across U.S.

Commuters and students in Philadelphia woke up earlier than usual on Monday to navigate service reductions that the region’s public transit agency has called more drastic than any undertaken by a major transit agency in the United States.

The cuts took effect as the school year began in the nation’s sixth-most populous city and could herald similar moves by major transit agencies around the U.S. as they struggle with rising costs and lagging ridership. Reductions are also on the table at transit agencies in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

In many places, funding has not kept up with inflation while ridership is still below pre-pandemic levels after many people had their routines disrupted by COVID-19.

Some 52,000 public school students in Philadelphia use public transit to get to school. Students and commuters talked of needing to get up much earlier to make time for longer commutes, unusually crowded buses and skipped stops.

Zairean Wills, a sophomore at Roxborough High School, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that she woke up at 6 a.m., an hour earlier than usual because of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority cuts.

“It’s fine because I get more time with my friends, but it sucks that I have to wake up earlier for no reason,” Wills said while waiting in a line of kids at Wissahickon Transportation Center.

She said she will probably need her dad to take her to school in the winter to avoid weather delays making her late to school.

The school district has said it will not punish students who are late because of SEPTA route changes if they have a note from a parent or guardian.

Alayah Brown told the Inquirer that she walked to the 69th Street Transportation Center because most of the buses in her neighborhood were eliminated. She was commuting on her first day of work as a teaching assistant at an elementary school in neighboring Delaware County, but she watched her bus leave the transportation center while she was waiting at a red light to cross the street.

“I’m very mad,” Brown said. “I just paid $50 for an Uber and I’ll still be almost late.”