State Democratic representatives called on their Republican counterparts to pass a public transit funding bill before SEPTA’s first round of cuts take effect Aug. 24.

“We support Governor Shapiro’s proposed funding plan to support SEPTA, and we call on the Senate to act now,” said Rep. Liz Hanbidge, D-Montgomery County, at a press conference at the North Wales SEPTA station Friday morning. “This investment isn’t just about transit. It’s about the economy across the whole state. It’s about the climate, and it’s about equity.”

A gutted SEPTA service would have a statewide impact, said state Rep. Joe Webster, D-Montgomery County.

“Southeastern Pa. is the economic powerhouse for the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and mass transit is the catalyst,” he said.

SEPTA is facing a more than $200 million budget shortfall, and without an influx of state funding, the transit agency plans to cut 45% of its services in the next year. The first round of cuts, which SEPTA said cannot be reversed unless it receives additional funding by Aug. 14, includes the elimination of 32 bus routes and reduced service along bus and train lines.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget, passed by the state House in June, allotted $292 million in new funding for mass transit and infrastructure improvement, but Senate Republicans stalled the legislation.

House representatives have been called back to Harrisburg early next week to advance yet another budget bill that would provide funding for mass transit and include several Republican priorities. The bill, the fifth attempt to pass mass transit funding, is expected to pass to the Senate for consideration.