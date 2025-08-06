From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If state lawmakers don’t add new funding to resolve SEPTA’s $213 million budget deficit by Aug. 14, the transit agency will begin implementing drastic service cuts.

“We will be left with no other choice but to begin dismantling the SEPTA system,” SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in an emailed news release. “Our planning and operations staff have worked hard to compress the timeline for pre-schedule change work, but we cannot push it beyond Aug. 14.”

As part of the cuts, 32 bus routes will be eliminated. There will be “significant reductions” on all rail service. Special services like the express trains that take fans to the sports complex in South Philly will no longer be in operation. Starting Sept. 1, fares will rise by 21.5%.