SEPTA sets Aug. 14 deadline to ‘begin dismantling’ the transit system without new state funding
The mass transit agency said it needs 10 days to implement the cuts to 3,000 bus stops in the region due to a budget shortfall.
If state lawmakers don’t add new funding to resolve SEPTA’s $213 million budget deficit by Aug. 14, the transit agency will begin implementing drastic service cuts.
“We will be left with no other choice but to begin dismantling the SEPTA system,” SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in an emailed news release. “Our planning and operations staff have worked hard to compress the timeline for pre-schedule change work, but we cannot push it beyond Aug. 14.”
As part of the cuts, 32 bus routes will be eliminated. There will be “significant reductions” on all rail service. Special services like the express trains that take fans to the sports complex in South Philly will no longer be in operation. Starting Sept. 1, fares will rise by 21.5%.
SEPTA has set the Aug. 14 deadline for state lawmakers to act because the agency needs time to complete a number of tasks related to the cuts, including finalizing work schedules and updating the SEPTA App, digital signs and platform announcements to reflect the reduced service.
Absent any additional funding, a second round of cuts is planned for Jan. 1, which includes the end of all five Regional Rail lines, a 9 p.m. end of service for all rail lines and the elimination of another 18 bus routes.
“We remain optimistic that a funding agreement can be reached by Aug. 14,” Sauer said. “We will continue working with lawmakers in any way we can to help get this over the finish line.”SEPTA’s website has the full list of routes that will be eliminated or reduced.
