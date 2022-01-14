The University of Pennsylvania has selected a lawyer who once clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and now serves as the provost of the University of Virginia to succeed Dr. Amy Gutman.

M. Elizabeth Magill will begin her tenure as the university’s ninth president, the third consecutive woman to hold the position, on July 1, Penn announced Thursday.

The university’s board of trustees’ executive committee nominated Magill and the full board is set to vote on Magill’s nomination at a March 4 meeting.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead the remarkable institution that is the University of Pennsylvania — and to succeed Dr. Amy Gutmann, who has been a visionary and innovative leader,” Magill said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to build on this inspiring legacy and shape Penn’s next great chapter.”