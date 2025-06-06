Studio 2 Extra: Fmr. Penn chair Scott Bok on fight for university's soul
Former Penn Board Chair Scott Bok on the fallout from the 2023 campus protests, the antisemitism probes, and Wall Street's outsized influence on universities.Listen 25:41
In his new memoir, Surviving Wall Street, former University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok reflects on the student protests in the fall of 2023, the congressional hearings that led to his, and Penn President Liz Magill’s, very public resignations, and the influence of big Wall Street donors on universities.
