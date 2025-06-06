Studio 2 Extra: Fmr. Penn chair Scott Bok on fight for university's soul

Former Penn Board Chair Scott Bok on the fallout from the 2023 campus protests, the antisemitism probes, and Wall Street's outsized influence on universities.

Air Date: June 6, 2025 1:00 pm
Listen 25:41
Scott Bok, former board chair of the University of Pennsylvania

Scott Bok, former board chair of the University of Pennsylvania

In his new memoir, Surviving Wall Street, former University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok reflects on the student protests in the fall of 2023, the congressional hearings that led to his, and Penn President Liz Magill’s, very public resignations, and the influence of big Wall Street donors on universities.

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate