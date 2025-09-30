From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting this week, Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences will cut back its hours and only be open on the weekends, citing “several challenging factors.”

In a statement, CEO Scott Cooper said the impacts of federal funding cuts and “visitation rates that have not rebounded from pre-pandemic levels” have led to a reduction in hours.

The visiting hours will change starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, “to better align with visitor demand,” Cooper said. The CEO said 70% of visits occur Friday through Sunday.

“We will also designate set times for school visits on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as continuing to offer members-only hours throughout the year,” Cooper said.