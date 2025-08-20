From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Mütter Museum has announced a new policy for how it will handle human remains in its collection.

The medical history museum will continue to show human remains in its collection, but with a new approach to focus more on the lives of patients and how medical history has changed over time.

The Mütter Museum is a well-known Philadelphia institution and prominent attraction that draws more than 100,000 visitors a year, using the tagline “disturbingly informative” to describe its collection of medical instruments, anatomical models and specimens. However, the museum has been mired in controversy for the past two years due to public backlash over the museum’s now-former executive director removing all online exhibits and videos in the name of an ethical review, staff departures and high-level leadership changes that made local and national headlines.

Sara Ray, the museum’s senior director of interpretation and engagement, said the question isn’t simply about whether the museum should show human remains in its exhibits.

“This process and ongoing research by our collections team demonstrate that the public debate about whether to exhibit human remains presents a false choice,” she said. “Instead, the question is whether we can exhibit human remains in a way that does justice, both to the people whose remains we hold while also doing justice to the public that we serve. The answer to this question is ‘yes.'”