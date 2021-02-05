Last summer Nichols connected with NeoPangea through an instructor at Aikan Performing Arts in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. She remembers it was an unusual gig.

“I wasn’t sure what the full scope of the project was. I knew it was about a mummy, I knew her name was Nefrina, and I knew it was at the museum. That was it,” said Nichols. “Then they explained it to me, but I still didn’t really understand it until I saw it.”

As Nefrina, Nichols describes the life, death, and afterlife of her character while gesturing around the room. At key moments during the monologue, other artifacts in the room are spotlighted to illustrate what she is saying. To the right of the hologram is the forensic bust of Nefrina, and to the left is the real Nefrina, her face and teeth unwrapped and exposed.

The exhibition is designed not only to draw in visitors, but to connect different artifacts in the room into a single spoken narrative.

“Somebody could have stood up and said the same thing and it would have been just as educational,” said Smith. “But since we’re doing it in the first person, we felt it was critical to have someone who looked as close to Nefrina as possible.”

“For kids who come here who might actually look like Nefrina did, it’s important for them to see themselves represented in an institution like this,” he continued. “That’s not always the case.”

The story of Nefrina even captivated the actress portraying her. Before this job, Nichols had never before been to the Reading Public Museum, never seen the mummy, and had never heard of the ancient woman she so closely resembles.

“It piqued my interest quite a bit, to try to maybe at some point to trace my family,” said Nichols. “I thought, Wow — this may be something I want to look into. We might be related.”